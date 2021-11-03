CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

LSU four-star target set to visit Alabama on Saturday

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ekjJ_0clsIi3u00

The LSU Tigers are aiming to secure the commitment from 2022 four-star wide receiver Shazz Preston.

The Saint James product is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the country and No. 4 in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports composite rankings. Many felt that LSU had the inside track on Preston’s recruitment but the firing of Ed Orgeron has opened the door. Much as we saw with Aaron Anderson, who recently flipped to the Tide.

On Saturday when LSU and Alabama kick off the game, Preston will be in attendance as he makes a visit to Tuscaloosa. It is a different environment in Tuscaloosa, especially on game day. Factor in a game against his home-state LSU Tigers, and it should be a raucous game.

Preston visited LSU back in June, six days later he was in Tuscaloosa for his unofficial visit.

“It’s exciting because I never experienced a Tuscaloosa game before. That’ll be my first time at a Tuscaloosa game,” Preston said. “It’s bigger than football at Alabama. It’s about family. It’s about character. It’s about building yourself as a better person. It’s all about life after football.” via The Advertiser

Current crystal ball predictions have LSU in the lead, but you can throw that out the window for now with no head coach in play. Especially when you figure that Nick Saban and the Alabama staff will use that in negative recruiting. Perhaps a strong performance by the Tigers could keep him on the Bayou.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban goes gaga over surprise guest during press conference

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a surprise guest via Zoom at his press conference on Wednesday. Because his wife was not yet home, The Athletic’s Aaron Suttles had to hop on a call with his son. After Suttles asked a question about linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s progression since transferring from Tennessee, Saban responded with an inquiry of his own.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names surprising Heisman frontrunner entering Week 8

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Paul Finebaum joined ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday to discuss a number of big college football questions entering Week 8. At the end of the segment, Finebaum and fellow ESPN CFB analyst Heather Dinich named their current favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. Dinich...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Ed Orgeron
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

A day after being let go, Gary Patterson shows up to work for TCU football

Gary Patterson showed up to work on Monday. TCU and its longtime football coach parted ways on Sunday, but multiple people told the Star-Telegram that Patterson went to the football offices Monday — and not to pack his bags. Instead, Patterson met with a few of his assistants about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Louisiana State News#Patrickconncfb
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy