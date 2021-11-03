CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Sunset Skatepark project officials finalizing design

By Seth Austin
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville is moving forward with plans for a new skate park.

City officials say more than $800,000 have been raised through grants and donations for the Sunset Skatepark project. Officials with the project are now finalizing the design and expect the park to be finished next year.

CenterPoint donates $40,000 to future skatepark

The Sunset Skatepark will be next to the Micky’s Kingdom playground downtown on the riverfront. The skate park will be for people 18 and older.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

