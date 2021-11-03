Sunset Skatepark project officials finalizing design

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville is moving forward with plans for a new skate park.

City officials say more than $800,000 have been raised through grants and donations for the Sunset Skatepark project. Officials with the project are now finalizing the design and expect the park to be finished next year.

The Sunset Skatepark will be next to the Micky’s Kingdom playground downtown on the riverfront. The skate park will be for people 18 and older.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).