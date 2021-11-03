COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Counseling and Human Services Club at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs says the idea behind hosting a coat drive came when some of its members noticed something about our area's homeless population.

"We’ve seen kids, babies, two-year-olds without coats outside," says Grai Calabro, Vice President of the Counseling and Human Services Club. "And we just felt really passionate about doing a coat drive and giving back to our community," she says.

Then, the idea expanded. Calabro took notice that many students also didn't have coats, much less other necessities.

"There's also a lot of students here who don't have the advantage of, like, help from parents. Many are here on scholarships but can hardly afford food, too," Calabro said.

And with that, the coat drive's efforts would be expanded to fellow UCCS students and the homeless community. This week kicked off the university club's Share the Warmth coats drive and fundraiser.

"Adult coats, children's coats, we need it all," said President of the Counseling and Human Services Club Dani Dickey.

The club will host part of its drive on November 18th on the UCCS campus, where students can donate their coats, or take what they need. At the end of the month, the club will donate what's left to Pikes Peak region homeless shelters. They will additionally pass coats out around the downtown Colorado Springs area. They'll repeat this process at the end of December, as well.

"I think sometimes we take for granted being warm," says Dickey.

For some in the university club, it's personal.

"I'm a mom," explains Calabro. "I just wouldn’t want my kid to go to college and not have a coat."

You can donate coats to the Counseling and Human Services Club at UCCS or Fountain Fire Station One. To donate monetarily, click here .

The post Counseling and Human Services Club at UCCS host coat drive for students, homeless appeared first on KRDO .