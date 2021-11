Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren could return from his foot injury sometime in late December or January, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania says "there's optimism" that Warren will be able to return from the foot issue that limited him to four games last season and has kept sidelined him so far this year. Warren recently shed his walking boot and is progressing in his rehab. His eventual return will take some of the offensive workload from Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, and Chris Duarte may be shifted to the second unit.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO