HAMMOND, La. (AP) _ First Guaranty Banchshares Inc. (FGBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.8 million. The Hammond, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO