Accidents

Belgian Family Escape Injury After Car Falls Off From Opening Bridge

Carscoops
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young family have been fortunate to escape without major injuries after their vehicle got stuck on a bridge as it opened up to allow a ship through. The incident happened in Leuven, Belgium at the Marie Thumas Bridge over the Vaartkom on October 27. Images and videos of the...

Sunderland Echo

Man taken to hospital after fall from Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge

A number of emergency series vehicles were called to the bridge this morning, Tuesday, October 26. The inshore lifeboat was also launched in connection with the incident. A Humber Coastguard spokesman confirmed a call had been received but said the matter was being handled by police. "We have been contacted....
fox4beaumont.com

No injuries reported after flames engulf car

BEAUMONT — Fierce flames lit up Cardinal Drive and Avenue A just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn captured video of Beaumont Fire-Rescue responding to a car fire. The vehicle was already engulfed in heavy flames. One fire truck appeared to be delayed in arriving to the...
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man escapes injury, is cited, after car struck by train

A Bend man escaped injury Monday when he tried driving across railroad tracks and his car was struck by a train, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. when 32-year-old Mark Miltimore tried crossing the tracks on an unimproved road in the Juniper Acres area.
ksal.com

No Injuries after 3 Car Accident

A three car crash on Crawford caused a traffic tie up Tuesday morning. According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, two eastbound vehicles were stopped at the light on Crawford and Lewis when they were struck from behind. Police say about 7:35am a 2011 Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year old Salina man ran into a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which in turn rammed into the rear end of a 2011 Buick Century.
WRAL

Teen dies in car crash after hitting deer, bridge

Angier, N.C. — An 18-year-old died in a crash while driving on Interstate 40 near North Carolina Highway 42 early Sunday morning. Investigators say he hit a deer while going at least 100 mph and crashed his car. His car flipped up onto a concrete barrier in a construction zone,...
erienewsnow.com

Emergency Crews Stop Man from Jumping off Bridge

It was a scary situation that ended without incident in East Erie on Saturday, as emergency crews talked a man out of jumping off a railroad bridge. Erie Police said it started around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 14 and French Street. A man was sitting on the edge...
theadvocate.com

Driver dies after running off La. 961, hitting a tree and getting thrown from car, police say

A 26-year-old man died Sunday morning after he veered off a highway, hit a tree and got thrown from his car in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana State Police said. Ke’Tori Matthews of Clinton was driving north on La. 961 in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and hit a tree off the right side of the highway. Because he was not wearing a seatbelt, he was thrown from the truck, police said.
whtc.com

No injuries after car-school bus crash

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — A West Ottawa school bus with 41 children aboard was involved in a three-vehicle collision just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of James Street and 132nd Avenue. Police crash investigators learned that a 16-year-old Holland girl, driving a 2015 Kia, hit a red Dodge Avenger...
CBS New York

Driver Critically Hurt In South Ozone Park Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent crash left a car split in two in South Ozone Park, Queens. It happened Monday night on Rockaway Boulevard and 100th Street. Police said the 32-year-old driver lost control and hit a parked car, then slammed into a utility pole. A neighbor heard the crash and ran to the scene. “When we didn’t see anybody in the car, that’s when we finally turned around and we saw the driver face-first on the pavement, and he was unconscious. I flipped him over — I was the only one that decided to run over to aid him, to see if he was alive, and he actually was,” she said. “When I flipped him over, I took his pulse, and he had a pulse, and I was glad.” Police said the driver was hospitalized in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Biker rescued after plunging off bridge during a triathlon in North Carolina

A biker was rescued after he plunged off a bridge during a triathlon in North Carolina. Fire officials were called to the bridge in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and McRae Street in Wilmington around 9 a.m. on Oct. 23, Rebekah Thurston, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department, told McClatchy News on Thursday. EMS and police were already on the scene.
abcnews4.com

Video shows suspect jump off 50-foot bridge to escape cops

A man suspected of stealing a van in Fort Myers, Florida, ended up in hot water after he jumped off a bridge to escape police. Video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows the van being driven at high speed on the Edison Bridge, which is a set of two one-way bridges. The video was filmed from a police helicopter.
News 8 WROC

RFD: Two escape car after accidentally driving into Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department received reports of a car that had gone into the Genesee River at the Charlotte Boat Launch on River Street in Rochester on Friday evening. Firefighters say the call came in when a it was raining heavily, which made the rescue difficult. Upon firefighters’ arrival, a frantic […]
