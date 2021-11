The Tennessee Titans have their running back committee in place that is poised to try and replace the production lost when Derrick Henry was injured. Tennessee still has holdover Jeremy McNichols who has been the team's primary third-down back this season and now has added two players to the practice squad for now who figure prominently into the running back mix in 36-year-old future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson and former Texans and Titans runner D'Onta Foreman.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO