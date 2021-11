Tech stocks have outperformed the broader market over the past five years. The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%. That's an annualize rate of about 30%, a pace that would double your money in less than three years.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO