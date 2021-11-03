CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice today, but showers arrive tomorrow

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been an overall pretty nice day across western Montana. Most of us have been dry with plenty of sunshine, but northwest portions of the state have seen light showers for a good portion of the...

nbcmontana.com

State
Montana State
WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
DAYTON, OH
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: One More Mild Day Before Big Changes Arrive

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

Warmth holds; very weak shower chance arrives this evening

Clouds are increasing this morning for the state, while temperatures remain mild for November! A jacket or light coat out the door is all you’ll need to start your morning. Day 10 of our dry stretch is underway, although not as warm today compared to Monday (pick of the week!) Still a great day considering the mildness and dry time holding through the day, and light winds.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hoiabc.com

Few showers tomorrow, rain likely tomorrow night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight. A few light showers may be possible, especially this evening, but overall we should remain dry. Lows tomorrow will fall back into the mid 40s. Tomorrow’s weather won’t be too different from what we saw today....
PEORIA, IL
nashvillesevereweather.com

Fair Weather Today & Tomorrow; Showers by Thursday

A whole lot of the same thing today as there was yesterday and will be tomorrow. Clear skies and highs in the mid to low 70s. Could see some patchy fog again tomorrow morning, especially near rivers and other bodies of water. Not much has changed in the forecast for...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

More clouds but still nice today

Another nice day is on the way for your Tuesday with the main difference being an increase in clouds through the day. Look for plenty of sun this morning and then clouds building in later in the day. Temperatures will be nice though warming into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Enjoy the Nice Weather for Now, Tracking Late-Week Showers & a Cooldown

TODAY: The streak of mild and comfortable conditions will continue through the day. The biggest change will be in the form of increasing clouds that will roll in by the afternoon. Temperatures will spike in the upper-60s and low-70s. TONIGHT: Clouds will linger through the evening and overnight. The blanket...
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

One more nice day before a cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny and nice day before a cold front arrives! This front will also bring us another cool down heading into the weekend. Clouds look to increase heading throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies overnight which will help slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KZTV 10

Mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy today

We'll have more cloud coverage today which could squeeze out a quick shower or two, but most of us will stay dry, warm and humid. Sunshine returns for the rest of the week along with a cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT

