Nice today, but showers arrive tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more sunny and nice day before a cold front arrives! This front will also bring us another cool down heading into the weekend. Clouds look to increase heading throughout the evening hours. We’ll see those mostly cloudy skies overnight which will help slow down the cooling. Clouds at night are like a blanket, trapping in the heat that is lost to a clear sky. The good news is that the clouds will leave by the early morning, so we’ll have better views and a low around 43 degrees to start Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO