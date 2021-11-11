CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

ViewRay (VRAY) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $5.60/sh

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ViewRay. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. In addition, ViewRay has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Prices 8.27M Share IPO at $28/sh

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,269,231 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,240,384 Ordinary Shares from the Company at the initial public offering price. The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol "IREN."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rivian (RIVN) IPO Opens 37% Higher, Valuing EV Maker at $93.3 Billion

Today's IPO for Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened for trading at $106.75 after pricing 153,000,000 shares at $78, above the expected $72-$74 range. The IPO size was increased from 135,000,000 shares. The opening...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Prices 3.52M Share IPO at $10/sh

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, and a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) ("Fortress"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Prices 1.95M Share Offering at $6/sh

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... hit the market on Wednesday in what was the biggest...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NorthWestern (NWE) Prices 6.07M Share Public Offering of Common Stock at $53.50/sh

NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) announced today that it has priced its public offering of 6,074,767 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") at a public offering price of $53.50 per share. Of the 6,074,767 shares of Common Stock being offered, NorthWestern is selling directly 1,401,869 shares to the underwriters in the offering, and the Forward Seller (as defined below) is borrowing and selling to such underwriters 4,672,898 shares in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. In conjunction with the offering, NorthWestern has granted to the underwriters an option to purchase up to 911,215 additional shares of Common Stock either directly from NorthWestern or from the Forward Seller described below, at NorthWestern's election.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Prices 4.03M Share Offering at $13.75/sh

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CubeSmart (CUBE) Prices 13.5M Share Offering at $51/sh

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 13,500,000 of its common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Shares"), at a per share public offering price of $51.00, for total gross proceeds of approximately $688.5 million. In connection with the offering, CubeSmart has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 Common Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. CubeSmart expects to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the approximately $1.648 billion cash purchase price, plus the payoff of approximately $40.9 million of existing indebtedness of LAACO, Ltd. ("LAACO"), for its pending acquisition of LAACO, including its portfolio of 59 open and operating self-storage properties that contain an aggregate of approximately 4.4 million rentable square feet, which includes two self-storage properties owned and operated by two joint ventures owned fifty percent by LAACO (the "Storage West Portfolio Acquisition"), and to pay transaction expenses related thereto. If the Storage West Portfolio Acquisition is not consummated, CubeSmart expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding acquisitions and other investment opportunities and the repayment or repurchase of existing indebtedness.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Provides Follow Up Abbvie (ABBV) Triple Data

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) PT Raised to $149 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) to $149.00 (from $134.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Outperform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (SUAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) (NYSE: SUAC-U) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 26,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

