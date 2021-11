Meal tracking can be a useful tool. It may help to see where the gaps are in your diet in terms of protein, vitamins and minerals, quality carbohydrates and healthy fats. Especially if you’re feeling symptoms like low energy, nighttime hunger and low satisfaction after meals, which can all be remedied by making some fairly simple changes to your diet. However, meal tracking can also become an unhealthy habit if doing it takes away the joy from eating, or you find your relationship with food becoming a challenge. Like anything else, there is a balance to strike between tracking your meals (if you enjoy it) and permitting yourself to make food choices based on cravings, environment and taste as opposed to numbers. Holidays included! Here are a few tips to help you strike the right balance for you.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO