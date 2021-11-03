CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday, November 3 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine returned to most of the area Wednesday, sending temperatures into the low 50s. Pesky clouds continued to blanket the skies in some areas west of Hwy. 65 and this will play a role in the freeze potential Thursday morning. For tonight, pockets of low cloudiness will likely hang...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Overnight cold front Wednesday into Veterans Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having beautiful weather to kick off the week on Monday we are tracking more comfortable, but cloudier conditions for your Tuesday. This will be the result of high cloud cover moving in out ahead of our next cold front that arrives Wednesday and into your Veterans Day. We should see some overnight rain and thunderstorms with this front, but overall severe potential is very limited. Behind the cold front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but it won’t be a particularly dramatic drop as highs will still be in the upper 60s. This weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the low 70s Saturday with slightly cooler weather Sunday thanks to a front sideswiping through the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Ozarks First.com

Monday, November 8 Overnight Forecast

We were able to soak in a nice dose of sunshine and seventies Monday. Monday’s highs were the warmest in about 2 weeks, but colder weather is lurking and will return later this week. For tonight, we’ll find a quiet and cool night with clouds increasing. Clouds will thicken up...
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Monday, November 8th Overnight Weather

Wet and windy overnight with snow impacting travel in our higher elevations. Winds will die down and precipitation will wane through the course of Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Hwy
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 9 Morning Forecast

Our workweek started off on a gorgeous note as high pressure kept its hold over the Ozarks. That is moving away and that will allow our next disturbance to move in. We’re tracking one but two cold front through the rest of the workweek. One will move in today but it’s not expected to bring much aside from the cloud cover. Temps remain above average once again but they will be a little cooler with the help of the clouds. Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. A shower or two is possible but many will stay dry as we progress through the day. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the middle part of the workweek with a stray shower or two possible. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the Ozarks. A few storms will be possible two as we’ll have a little bit of instability to work with in the atmosphere. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A few showers are still possible early but we’re looking drier as a whole. The chill sticks around as we end the week with temps topping out around the 50° mark. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and we’ll have to monitor the potential for any precipitation as we get a little closer. Right now, chances aren’t looking that impressive.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight And Morning Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow

The next storm to affect northern California is moving onshore this evening, and it will bring more valley and foothill rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Advisories and Warnings have been issued for snow and wind tonight. Light rain and mountain snow showers began late in the afternoon in our region, but the heavier rain, stronger wind and mountain snow will move overhead late tonight through Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Cascades and Sierra, and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the mountains of Trinity and Siskiyou counties. Most snow amounts will be 3-6", with up to 12" on the highest peaks. A High Wind Warning is also in place for Modoc County with 70 mph wind gusts possible.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy