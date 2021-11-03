Wednesday, November 3 Overnight Forecast

The next storm to affect northern California is moving onshore this evening, and it will bring more valley and foothill rain, mountain snow and gusty wind. Advisories and Warnings have been issued for snow and wind tonight. Light rain and mountain snow showers began late in the afternoon in our region, but the heavier rain, stronger wind and mountain snow will move overhead late tonight through Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Cascades and Sierra, and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the mountains of Trinity and Siskiyou counties. Most snow amounts will be 3-6", with up to 12" on the highest peaks. A High Wind Warning is also in place for Modoc County with 70 mph wind gusts possible.
