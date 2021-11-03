Wednesday, November 3 Overnight Forecast

Our workweek started off on a gorgeous note as high pressure kept its hold over the Ozarks. That is moving away and that will allow our next disturbance to move in. We’re tracking one but two cold front through the rest of the workweek. One will move in today but it’s not expected to bring much aside from the cloud cover. Temps remain above average once again but they will be a little cooler with the help of the clouds. Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. A shower or two is possible but many will stay dry as we progress through the day. The clouds continue to thicken up as we head into the middle part of the workweek with a stray shower or two possible. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the Ozarks. A few storms will be possible two as we’ll have a little bit of instability to work with in the atmosphere. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A few showers are still possible early but we’re looking drier as a whole. The chill sticks around as we end the week with temps topping out around the 50° mark. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and we’ll have to monitor the potential for any precipitation as we get a little closer. Right now, chances aren’t looking that impressive.

