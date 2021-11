The electric vehicle tax credits may be on the verge of more drastic changes than we ever expected from President Biden's Build Back Better bill. Late last week, House Democrats shifted language in the legislation once again, and it turns the currently nonrefundable tax credit into a refundable credit. In other words, any EV buyer can actually earn money back on their taxes, should the bill pass as it stands.

