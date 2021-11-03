CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Looking to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your kids? Here’s what you need to know.

By Tasha Cain-Gray
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 got the green light from the nation’s top health leaders.

Even though it’s available for younger children, that doesn’t mean it’s quite time for them to roll up their sleeves and get the shot. Doses are on the way to the Inland Northwest but aren’t here yet. That said, local health leaders and healthcare providers do have plans in place to get shots into arms as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about appointments

  • Rite-Aid: Appointments are now open for kids aged 5-11.
  • Walgreens: Appointments are now open for kids aged 5-11. There are opening available as soon as next weekend.
  • Kaiser Permanente: The health care provider will open appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds this Friday at its Riverfront, Lidgerwood and Veradale locations. Vaccinations would start next week. Appointments will be open to both members and non-members.
  • Consistent Care Services in Spokane: The health care provider will start vaccinations for younger kids Friday. Even though the first day of appointments is already booked up, there will be other clinics you can find here.
  • The NATIVE Project: The plan is to start vaccinating kids 5-11 on Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments will only be available to members.
  • CHAS Health: The health care provider did not have dates as of Wednesday. A spokesperson said CHAS Health plans on holding a few kids’ clinics, but there are no dates yet.
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories: If you’re in the Pullman area, SEL will be parting with regional health care providers to offer appointments on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. You can book a time slot for one of those days now. You can book your appointment here.
  • Spokane Regional Health District: The local health district will partner with several school districts to offer low-dose COVID vaccines for kids. There are currently two vaccine clinics scheduled in the next two weeks. One is at Ferris High School on Wednesday, November 10. The next is at Trent Elementary in Spokane Valley on Wednesday, November 17. Click here to sign up for an appointment. The health district says appointments are not required and families can walk in.
  • Pediatricians: Families should check with their pediatricians for when appointments would be available. Some providers received their shipments on Thursday and plan to start vaccinating next week.

MORE: Here’s when kid-size vaccines will be available in the Inland Northwest

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Regional Health District partnering with schools to offer pediatric vaccines

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will partner with several school districts to offer low-dose COVID vaccines for kids. The doses will be administered at various school clinics throughout Spokane County starting next week. Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez encouraged families to consider vaccinating their younger...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s what experts say you should look out for.

SPOKANE. Wash.– Kids across Washington are in crisis– with many of them struggling with anxiety, depression and self-harm. Daybreak Youth Services’ inpatient facility is at max capacity, with more and more children struggling with their mental health. Daybreak’s director of external relations Sarah Spier said they get calls from parents...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salvation Army partnering with Spokane Regional Health to provide COVID isolation services

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army has partnered with the Spokane Regional Health District to provide isolation services for people experiencing homelessness who test positive for COVID-19. The United Gospel Mission previously supplied these services and the transition began Monday. The Salvation Army will now provide isolation options within six...
SPOKANE, WA
