Looking to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your kids? Here’s what you need to know.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 got the green light from the nation’s top health leaders.

Even though it’s available for younger children, that doesn’t mean it’s quite time for them to roll up their sleeves and get the shot. Doses are on the way to the Inland Northwest but aren’t here yet. That said, local health leaders and healthcare providers do have plans in place to get shots into arms as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about appointments

Rite-Aid: Appointments are now open for kids aged 5-11.

Walgreens: Appointments are now open for kids aged 5-11. There are opening available as soon as next weekend.

Kaiser Permanente: The health care provider will open appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds this Friday at its Riverfront, Lidgerwood and Veradale locations. Vaccinations would start next week. Appointments will be open to both members and non-members.

Consistent Care Services in Spokane: The health care provider will start vaccinations for younger kids Friday. Even though the first day of appointments is already booked up, there will be other clinics you can find here.

The NATIVE Project: The plan is to start vaccinating kids 5-11 on Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments will only be available to members.

CHAS Health: The health care provider did not have dates as of Wednesday. A spokesperson said CHAS Health plans on holding a few kids' clinics, but there are no dates yet.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories: If you're in the Pullman area, SEL will be parting with regional health care providers to offer appointments on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. You can book a time slot for one of those days now. You can book your appointment here.

Spokane Regional Health District: The local health district will partner with several school districts to offer low-dose COVID vaccines for kids. There are currently two vaccine clinics scheduled in the next two weeks. One is at Ferris High School on Wednesday, November 10. The next is at Trent Elementary in Spokane Valley on Wednesday, November 17. Click here to sign up for an appointment. The health district says appointments are not required and families can walk in.

Pediatricians: Families should check with their pediatricians for when appointments would be available. Some providers received their shipments on Thursday and plan to start vaccinating next week.

