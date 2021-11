Netflix has launched its first games, after months of promising they were coming soon.The first five titles – two of which are themed around Stranger Things, but which for the most part are not related to Netflix shows – are now in the app.They are available as a free add-on to the normal Netflix subscription, and the company says there will be no adds or additional fees such as in-app purchases within them.For now, they are only available on Android. Anyone who opens the app on an Android phone or tablet will see a dedicated row that includes the first games.They...

