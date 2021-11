BIXBY, Oklahoma - Class is not in session for Bixby Public Schools on Wednesday and administrators say they're instead teaching bus drivers alternative routes. The district made the decision on Monday to give students and staff the day off by tapping into some of the extra time built into the school year calendar. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers rode along with the Director of Transportation to pick his brain on the temporary plan in place. She'll have that story for us at 4 o'clock.

BIXBY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO