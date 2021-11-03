CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Winter (Money) Is Coming — See Also

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContractWorks isn’t an overhaul of how you work, it’s a way to...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Miami

Best Places To Retire In Florida, According To WalletHub Survey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Where do you go when you retire, Florida of course! The Sunshine state has great weather year all year round, unbeatable golf, and is extremely tax-friendly for retirees with no state income tax. Retired people live all over Florida and it ranks as the best state for Americans to spend their golden years. But where are the best cities to live in this retirement paradise? WalletHub compared more than 100 of the state’s largest cities across 29 key indicators of retiree-friendliness from cost of living to health care facilities per capita to number of attractions. The No. 1 city to retire in Florida was Sarasota. The three key dimensions analyzed by the data crunchers were quality of life, health and activities. Right behind Sarasota was Fort Myers at No. 2, Boca Raton came in third, Miami was No. 4 and Orlando was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tampa, Sebastian, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach and Clearwater. Click here to see the entire list.
FLORIDA STATE
The Motley Fool

When Is the Best Time of Year to Buy a House?

Timing is critical when selling a property. Fall and winter seem to be the best seasons to buy, while October is the best month. For those who buy in May, expect to pay a hefty premium. When it comes to buying real estate, it's really mostly about location. But second...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Profession#Contractworks#Dei#Pd Appreciation Month
Only In Mississippi

The Old Country Store In Mississippi Claims To Have The World’s Best Fried Chicken

It’s no secret that Mississippi has some of the best fried chicken on the planet. But even in a state full of tasty fried options, some places simply stand out in the crowd. And allegedly, the world’s best fried chicken doesn’t come from a chain restaurant or even a bustling, well-known spot — it comes from a 130-year-old country store. The Old Country Store in Lorman claims the title of the Best Fried Chicken in the world, and most people who try it happen to agree.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Only In Maryland

These Two Maryland Towns Are Among The Best Places To Vacation In America

For a smaller state, it’s impressive how many charming towns are packed into Maryland. From the western mountains to the eastern shore, you can find all sorts of vacation-worthy areas. In fact, Esquire recently named two of our local towns among the best places to vacation in America! It’s a high honor and the following two towns are truly deserving. Read onto learn more about these Maryland towns, and consider planning a vacation or two in the coming months.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
chatsports.com

Sky Bet – Money Back Offer (13:40 Nottingham)

There’s a big day of racing at Nottingham on Wednesday and it’s time for another Sky Bet money back offer! If our horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in the 13:40 Nottingham, Sky Bet will refund our stake as cash up to a maximum of £10.00. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a potential profit of £9.64 and here’s how…
GAMBLING
theeastcountygazette.com

How Much Money is Enough for your Retirement (State-Wise)?

A young man, above his early 20s, has always had many concerns about ‘life after retirement.’ On a sunny afternoon, he marched out of his rented apartment somewhere in the United States to gentle take a walk to beat off extra fat. A few moments later, he increased his pace,...
ECONOMY
Yakima Herald Republic

10 Smart Ways to Save Money on Spices (Herbs, Too!)

November and December bring a slew of our favorite holidays. While we get nostalgic about Christmas trees and New Years’ parties, what we really love is the food. Cookies, brisket, droolworthy mashed potatoes, spicy hot chocolate — they’re all important parts of the holiday season. Do you show love by...
LIFESTYLE
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy