Mangia! Top 20 Ocean County, NJ Restaurants For The Best Meatballs

Recently, we were talking about the Wawa ready opening on Rt. 70 in Brick, and another one is going to open soon, too. WOW, a lot of Wawa's are taking over Brick. This Wawa is located on Rt. 88, right on the corner of Jack Martin Blvd. in Brick. A brand new super Wawa is ready to open soon on Rt. 88. The Rt. 70 Wawa and the Rt. 88 Wawa are both super Wawa's with gasoline. I just drove by the new Wawa on Rt. 88 last night, it's getting closer and closer to the grand opening. Soon Brick will have three large constructions. Royal Farms and the two Wawa's within miles of each other. Each one of the massive convenience stores will have gasoline.

BRICK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO