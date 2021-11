Any reader familiar with noir will recognize Newburn the moment he steps onto the page. Dressed in an unadorned fitted suit and wearing an expression that says has no time to waste on bullshit, he is the hard-nosed detective who has been the center of so many stories about his profession since Dashiell Hammett began writing. That isn't to say Newburn is derivative. Rather, it builds upon the familiar facets of genre storytelling to reshape them into something new. When the final page of Newburn #1 arrives, readers of all stripes may recognize the eponymous leading man, but they will also be fascinated to learn how this new variation of his song might play out.

