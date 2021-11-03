Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Westwater Resources (WWR) click here.
GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $356.74 million.
Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) reported Q3 revenue of $353.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Paysafe Limited sees Q4 2021 revenue of $355-365 million, versus the...
CAE, Inc. (NYSE: CAE) reported Q2 EPS of Cdn$0.17, versus Cdn$0.13 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Cdn$814.9 million, versus Cdn$704.7 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CAE, Inc. (CAE) click here.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.20 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.69). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 , versus $0 reported last year. For...
LiqTech International (NASDAQ: LIQT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.14 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.
Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $321 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.19 million. GUIDANCE:. Wix.com sees Q4 2021...
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $33.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.61 million.
Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) reported Q3 EPS of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.5. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS)...
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Full Year 2021 Outlook:
Origin Materials (NASDAQ: ORGN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $460 million as of September...
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) click here.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $19 million.
StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million.
Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.82, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.
