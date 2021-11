The Tennessee Titans’ offense relies on its star running back more than any team in the NFL. And now that star running back is hurt. Derrick Henry, reigning offensive player of the year, suffered a foot injury in Week 8 that could potentially end his season before he could get to its halfway mark. If he can’t play, Tennessee will lose a star responsible for handling 239 of the team’s 549 snaps — 43.5 percent — so far this fall. Henry leads the team with 1,012 yards from scrimmage; the next closest Titan is A.J. Brown, with 512.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO