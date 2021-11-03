CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (TOACU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TOACU) announced today that it priced...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (APN.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE: APN.U) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units, at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Stran & Company (STRN) Prices Upsized 4.38M Unit IPO at $4.15/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,337,349 units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and a warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit will immediately separate into one share of Common Stock and one Warrant. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.1875 and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 650,602 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 650,602 shares of Common Stock, in any combinations thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Upgrades AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) to Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede upgraded AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BT Brands, Inc (BTBD) Files for 2M Unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87/unit

BT Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) files for 2,000,000 unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant will have an exercise price of 110% of the public offering price per unit in this offering (which would be $5.50 based on an assumed initial offering price of $5.00 per unit, the mid-point of the price range), will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from issuance.
StreetInsider.com

springbig to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. (TCAC)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Nucor (NUE) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking downgraded Nucor (NYSE: NUE) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Starts GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) at Positive

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Downgrades Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) to Neutral

B.Riley analyst Raj Sharma downgraded Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Coinbase (COIN) at Buy, Sees Over 25% Upside

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citi analyst Peter Christiansen initiated research coverage on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) with a Buy rating and a $415.00 per share price target. Christiansen argues that COIN stock offers investors exposure to both...
StreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Starts Paragon 28, Inc (FNA) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose initiates coverage on Paragon 28, Inc (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Double Upgrades New Relic (NEWR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $150.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Clarus Corp (CLAR) PT Lowered to $38.50 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) to $38.50 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Resumes Osmotica (OSMT) at Buy

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg resumes coverage on Osmotica (NASDAQ: OSMT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Lifestance Health Group (LFST) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded Lifestance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $12.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Declares $0.14 Special Dividend; 0.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ: GOLD) declared a special dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $400 at Rosenblatt, Sees Earnings Power of ~$10 for FY24

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $400.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) PT Raised to $10 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois raised the price target on Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) to $10.00 (from $7.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
