Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (TOACU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,337,349 units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and a warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit will immediately separate into one share of Common Stock and one Warrant. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.1875 and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 650,602 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 650,602 shares of Common Stock, in any combinations thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

