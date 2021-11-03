1 hospitalized after incident at Williamston restaurant

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) – Police say one person was taken to the hospital after what was originally believed to be a shooting Wednesday evening at a Williamston restaurant.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at The Clock of Williamston on East Main Street.

Williamston Police said one person was taken to the hospital.

Chief Tony Taylor said it was determined that the incident was a medical situation and that no shots were fired.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.