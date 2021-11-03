Pullman Regional Hospital offering COVID vaccine clinics for younger children

Carolyn Kaster

PULLMAN, Wash.– Parents in the Pullman area can now schedule a time to get their younger kids vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 got final approval from the nation’s top health experts.

Pullman Regional Health announced the following day it would start accepting appointments for kids in that age range to get the shot. Appointments for Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, can be made online now.

The dose younger children will get is lower than what those 12 and older are getting. Pfizer says it is more than 90 percent effective in preventing infection for young kids.

►You can book your appointment here.

