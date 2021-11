The 49ers will activate George Kittle from injured reserve, and he will play Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle has been out four weeks due to a calf injury but will make his return for this divisional matchup. Kicker Robbie Gould is also expected to be activated from IR for this game. Gould had been out due to a groin injury. When the 49ers released Joey Slye after the game Sunday, the writing was on the wall that Gould was ready to return.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO