National Jewish gives vaccines to 50 children ages 5-11

DENVER — Fifty children who are 5 to 11 years old received their first Pfizer vaccine at National Jewish Health on Wednesday.

"Of course she’s nervous being the first, but I think the CDC wouldn’t approve it, the FDA wouldn’t approve it, if it wasn’t safe. So, we’re here to get her protected," said Laricia Reed of her daughter Lyra getting the shot.

National Jewish Health employees are administering the vaccine one day after receiving final approval.

"We’re hoping by vaccinating these kids, it will eliminate the chance of long-term effects of getting COVID," said Dr. Nathan Rabinovitch of National Jewish Health.

Each family was placed in their own room to help with the nerves. Lyra Reed, 10, was feeling uneasy before she got her shot.

"Nobody likes shots," Lyra said.

The nerves dissipated after receiving the shot.

"It felt sort of like a poke," Lyra said. "But then it was fine."

Before the children return to the waiting room for observation, they have one more stop to make.

"After the kids get vaccinated, they will come out of the room and we will offer the prizes," said Destiny Jara, a childhood specialist National Jewish Health.

It took just 13 minutes for the kids to get their shots.

As more hospitals and pharmacies roll out the vaccine, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson says slots will be going fast at first.

"I think the most important thing to know is that we have enough supplies. It is definitely possible that some of those first slots are going to be filling up very quickly, but we know even more providers, more slots are coming online every day," said CPDHE Epidemiologist Dr. Alexis Burakoff.

To sign up for the vaccine through National Jewish Health, click here .

Children's Hospital will begin administering the vaccine on Friday. Click here to sign up.