With pressure mounting following a nearly two-week absence from public life, California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to speak at an economic conference on Tuesday – his first public appearance since abruptly canceling a trip to an international climate conference for unspecified family obligations.Newsom has been out of public sight since receiving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Oct. 27. Two days later he canceled a trip to the United Nations' climate conference in Scotland His office cited unspecified family obligations as the reason.Newsom often holds several or more public events a week and his absence and his office's...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO