As historic townhouse awaits demolition, CHAP hopes for “replacement building”

Welcome to this charming townhouse located in downtown San Antonio's highly walkable historic district of King William 1 1/2 blocks from the RiverWalk. Outdoor space abounds as the front porch welcomes you and the large back patio, stretching out over the private two-car garage, is ready for relaxation, bbq, or dinner around the 8-seater table. The main suite in this fully furnished home has a king-sized bed, walk through closet, and an upper porch for morning coffee/tea sitting privately in the trees. The second bedroom with a queen sized bed is complete with its own small en-suite, and large walk-in closet. Front-loader washer and dryer stand ready for your use. The living room offers comfortable couches, a large tv with streaming service, or use the included high-speed internet/wi-fi to work from the fully stocked work space complete with printer. The kitchen shines with high-end appliances and is fully prepared to assist in any level of cooking, or step outside and walk to any number of fantastic restaurants/bars in both The Blue Star arts complex and the neighborhood in general. A convenient location for an authentic San Antonio experience while in town, offering easy access to IH10 or a simple walk on the RiverWalk to the HEB headquarters. Hospitals, Fort Sam Houston, and other military facilities are just a short drive away along with the many universities in and around the City. When free, take a spin around on the 2 included mountain bikes, or grab the walking stick and enjoy a stroll past amazing King William architecture on the tree-lined streets (some homes are open to the public as museums to tour). The iconic Pioneer Flour Mill, started by C.H. Guenther and still operational since the 1800's, is a stone's throw away where the green-tiled roof and locally quarried limestone "Guenther House" stands ready to serve you breakfast or lunch. A special neighborhood for so many reasons...make your business stay in San Antonio comfortable and memorable.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO