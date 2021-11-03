CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

As historic townhouse awaits demolition, CHAP hopes for “replacement building”

baltimorebrew.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill no word on whether the city will impose fines on the owner/developer whose next-door project destabilized 4 East Eager Street. Baltimore’s preservation chief says he expects a replica to be built of the Civil War-era townhouse that is about to be demolished on East Eager Street after its foundation was...

baltimorebrew.com

Comments / 0

 

