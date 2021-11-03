CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caretaker Joseph Laumann delighted with Barnsley’s unity after ending losing run

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AyKQ_0clsBsK300

Barnsley caretaker boss Joseph Laumann praised the unity of his team after they battled to a 2-1 win over Derby.

The Tykes, in their first game since Markus Schopp was sacked as head coach, came from behind to beat their Championship relegation rivals and end their miserable run of seven straight defeats.

The away side broke the deadlock through Sam Baldock but Victor Adeboyejo equalised before half-time and Aaron Leya Iseka scored the winner early in the second period.

Derby’s Lee Buchanan hit the crossbar with a header in added time, but the Yorkshire club hung on to claim their first win since August.

Laumann said: “It was a great reaction. In training I could feel some energy and togetherness. We’ve showed great unity over the last days.

“The effort was great, the quality was great. I think we fully deserved to win the game tonight.

“We started very well, we should have scored and then we conceded. To come back from a goal down shows the character of the boys.

“I enjoyed the evening but it’s not about me. The boys played really well.

“It takes players time when they come to England. Aaron Leya Iseka is starting to adapt to the league.

“The fans really got behind us in the last 15 minutes, they were loud and helped us to win that game.”

Laumann confirmed he would still be in the dugout for the club’s next game.

He added: “I’m going to be in charge for the game on Saturday. I’m not thinking about after the international break, just the game against Hull at the weekend.

“We still need points. Today was massive, Saturday is massive. Hopefully we can take confidence from tonight.”

Derby boss Wayne Rooney was disappointed with his side’s display as they missed the chance to move off the bottom of the table.

He said: “I’m not really frustrated. I have been frustrated in previous games. I’m disappointed and hurt.

“The performance was not good enough. I expect more from the players. We’re in a relegation battle so I’m disappointed.

“We didn’t show energy, we didn’t show aggression.

“I don’t know how I can describe the goals we conceded.

“First goal, no pressure on the ball and he gets an easy shot off.

“Second goal, to get a one-v-one with the goalkeeper from a long free-kick is incredible.

“We can’t afford to let our standards drop. For whatever reason that energy and aggression hasn’t been there.

“I’m not afraid to throw young lads in. The players today have given me a decision to make for Saturday.”

