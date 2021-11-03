CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Arlette Saenz reports on...

John Wood
5d ago

they will just double down by labeling more people as racist since they didn't get their way , been doing it for years .

HELLO T NADA
5d ago

this is just a start. we are taking back our country and the demokkkrats will pay the price for what they did to the country FJB FJB FJB 🤡💩💩🤡

Sasscrotch!
6d ago

Self reflection, or doubling down on more of the same? Get harder on criminals, hit the target, win the prize.

mediaite.com

Anderson Cooper Asks If Election Night Results Are ‘A Message’ That Democrats Are ‘Too Far Left’

Tuesday’s election results inspired CNN’s Anderson Cooper to question whether Democrats had received a “message” that they were “too far left.”. As of late Tuesday evening, Republican Glenn Youngkin appeared set to defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, leading by 2.7 percent of the vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. And in New Jersey, as of that CNN segment, Republican Jack Ciattarelli was leading Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy by more than 4 percent of the vote with 62 percent counted.
Axios

Democrats need to produce results after dismal election night, Biden says

President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
Vanity Fair

“The Revenge of the Pissed-Off Suburban Mom”: Democrats’ Painful Election Night Shows It’s Time to Shred the Playbook

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
bunewsservice.com

GALLERY: Scenes from the Mayoral Election Night parties

On Tuesday night, Nov. 2, 2021, Michelle Wu became the first female and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston. The mayor-elect held a celebration party at the Cyclorama Boston Center for the Arts. Meanwhile, her opponent, Annissa Essaibi George, gave a concession speech to supporters at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MSNBC

Democrats on the Rebound from Disappointing Election Day Results

Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
The Atlantic

Where Biden Goes From Here

As Air Force One flew home over the Atlantic on Election Night, the televisions scattered throughout the plane were showing a miserable scenario for Joe Biden’s party. No White House staffers ventured back to the press cabin, a fairly routine practice on long flights. The president’s aides appeared grim. A weary Biden returned to the White House close to 2 a.m. and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the early results. The next day, after addressing the nation about children’s eligibility for COVID-19 shots, the president was asked about former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. Biden nodded to congressional inaction and the 2022 midterm elections. “People want us to get things done,” he said.
