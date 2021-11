GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a building late Wednesday afternoon in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded at 5:28 p.m. to the blaze on Gunters Island Road.

The fire remains under investigation, and no other information was immediately available.

