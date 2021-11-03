CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Reports One COVID-19 Related Death

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 9 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of one COVID-19 related death. The patient was a female in her 40’s. Comorbidities included bacterial pneumonia and COVID pneumonia. Our condolences go out to her family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Murkowski announces reelection bid opposed by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and has repeatedly bumped heads with the former president, announced Friday that she will run for reelection. Trump, who has focused his political efforts on punishing his political opponents, endorsed a leading opponent...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Comorbidities#Covid
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

264
Followers
958
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy