Jackson Co. Friends of Hospice Soup Luncheon

At the October meeting of the Millville Woman’s Club, Andi Manno (pictured) and Pam McNamee coordinated an international luncheon. Club members were asked to bring an ethnic dish and tell about it. There were dishes and desserts that were Jewish, Italian, Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, English, German and more. The members explained how they had come to select the dishes they brought. Some members talked about their heritage and there were many amusing anecdotes. The food was delicious and the stories were both informative and entertaining. It was a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the diversity of the Club’s membership.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO