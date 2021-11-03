CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Jackson Co. Friends of Hospice Soup Luncheon

WIBW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakwood Hills neighborhood wants all kids to have a happy...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

‘Run for the Rescue’ benefits horse rescue

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 50 runners, walkers, and horse lovers started out their Saturday morning with a first-hand view of the160-acre horse rescue, Rainbow Meadows, located south of Junction City. The second annual Run for the Rescue race winds its way through the pasture grounds, with 5K,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
themtnear.com

Veterans Day Luncheon

Gilpin County Parks and Recreation will host a Veteran’s Day barbecue on. November 11, 2021, at the Gilpin County Recreation Center, 230 Norton Drive, Black Hawk, from noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers with the Gilpin Archwood 4-H group will cook the food, and MK Ranch has donated the meat. Krystal...
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
downbeach.com

Longport to hold November social luncheon

LONGPORT – The borough will hold its next Senior Citizen Social Luncheon noon, Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Guild Hall at Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues. The luncheon is free but reservations are required. Call the Longport Public Library at 609-487-7403 to make a reservation or to obtain more information.
LONGPORT, NJ
Sheridan Press

Chamber luncheon to feature Brenda Weatherby

SHERIDAN — Brenda Weatherby will speak as the keynote at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Nov. 10. Weatherby has a master's degree in organizational leadership with a human resources emphasis. She has led the people side of the Weatherby business for the last five years, including the business' relocation from California to Wyoming in 2019. With the changing workforce expectations across the country in the last two years, Weatherby will discuss why now, more than ever, it is important to look at what and how businesses can keep employees engaged and thriving.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Crime Stoppers#Charity#Jackson Co
talbotspy.org

Hospice Memorial Tree

Friends of Hospice has been sponsoring the Festival of Trees for 36 years and has raised over 3.7 million dollars to benefit Talbot Hospice with their mission to offer compassionate care and support to those facing end-of-life challenges. Hundreds of volunteers work countless hours to purchase and craft ornaments to...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Mining Journal

Bells for Hospice ring

MARQUETTE — Hand bells sounded in unison with local church bells at noon Monday to honor those who have died under the care of hospice and to pay respect to their loved ones. U.P. Home Health & Hospice partnered with Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice at the Marquette Commons...
MARQUETTE, MI
Texoma's Homepage

93rd Annual Election Day Soup Luncheon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cooler weather came to Wichita Falls just in time for this year’s Election Day Soup Luncheon. For 93 years, the Election Day Soup Luncheon has been bringing the community of Wichita Falls together. Church of the Good Shepherd will be serving up their secret-recipe beef barley soup from 11 a.m. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Journal

Workplace safety, topic at chamber luncheon

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis talked to members at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's October meeting about intruder training and workplace safety. Hovis has been a police officer for 21 years. During his career, he has worked in a variety of different areas and has participated in a lot of training sessions, including becoming an instructor for active assailant training.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
snjtoday.com

Women Host International Luncheon

At the October meeting of the Millville Woman’s Club, Andi Manno (pictured) and Pam McNamee coordinated an international luncheon. Club members were asked to bring an ethnic dish and tell about it. There were dishes and desserts that were Jewish, Italian, Ukrainian, Polish, Russian, English, German and more. The members explained how they had come to select the dishes they brought. Some members talked about their heritage and there were many amusing anecdotes. The food was delicious and the stories were both informative and entertaining. It was a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the diversity of the Club’s membership.
MILLVILLE, NJ
WIBW

Stormont Vail begins administering COVID vaccines to children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID shots are now going into small arms at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health. The low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was cleared for use for children between the ages of 5 and 11 last week. On Monday, Stormont Vail began administering the shot. Stormont Vail Health says they...
TOPEKA, KS
The Guardian

Hospice Head of Care

Are you ready to lead quality, improvement and development of services within a growing, high performing Palliative and End of Life Care department?. Do you want to see creative ideas grow into services that meet the needs of people with life limiting illnesses and their carers?. Tynedale Hospice at Home,...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy