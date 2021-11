What a different a week makes. At this time last week the Red Wings were coming off a thrilling, come from behind 3-2 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals. Since then the Wings took the league leading Florida Panthers to overtime before losing, they had a spirited 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and followed it with a listless 3-0 loss in Montreal on Tuesday night. Tonight the Red Wings return back to the US and travel to Boston to take on a Bruins team that has not played since handing the Panthers their first loss of the season 3-2 in a shootout.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO