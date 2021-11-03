Sixers vs. Bulls game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The short-handed Sixers will look to sweep the homestand before heading out on the road.
Philadelphia will be without Ben Simmons amid his saga as well as Danny Green and Tobias Harris. Green is dealing with left hamstring tightness while Harris is in the league’s health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid will return for this matchup after resting on Monday, so that will be a big help for Philadelphia.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
- Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard – Tyrese Maxey
- Guard – Seth Curry
- Forward – Furkan Korkmaz
- Forward – Georges Niang
- Center – Joel Embiid
Chicago Bulls
- Guard – Lonzo Ball
- Guard – Zach LaVine
- Forward – DeMar DeRozan
- Forward – Javonte Green
- Center – Nikola Vucevic
