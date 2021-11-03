Sixers vs. Bulls game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Bulls, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The short-handed Sixers will look to sweep the homestand before heading out on the road.

Philadelphia will be without Ben Simmons amid his saga as well as Danny Green and Tobias Harris. Green is dealing with left hamstring tightness while Harris is in the league’s health and safety protocols. Joel Embiid will return for this matchup after resting on Monday, so that will be a big help for Philadelphia.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 3

Wednesday, Nov. 3 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – Tyrese Maxey

Guard – Seth Curry

Forward – Furkan Korkmaz

Forward – Georges Niang

Center – Joel Embiid

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Lonzo Ball

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Javonte Green

Center – Nikola Vucevic

