The Sixers are playing great right now. Even with Joel Embiid struggling to score like his usual self, Tobias Harris missing the last three games due to health and safety protocols, Danny Green missing two games with a hamstring injury, and Ben Simmons still out for the foreseeable future, the Sixers are 7-2 and first place in the East. With five straight wins — including three impressive victories against the Hawks, Blazers and Bulls — the Sixers are on a roll.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO