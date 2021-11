--- Opening statement from PJ Fleck. You got to give Illinois a lot of credit. They came in here and won the football game, and really kind of did exactly what we do to teams. Time of possession was pretty much equal. They had two takeaways. We didn't have any takeaways. I think that's the story of the game. We couldn't get enough traction on offense, defense or special teams. We missed a field goal and missed an extra point. We'd move the ball and be moving the ball, and then we'd have to stall. Whether it was a hold or a penalty. Something like that would bring us back and it's tough sledding when you're playing a team like that.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO