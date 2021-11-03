CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MD Gov. Hogan announces COVID vaccine rollout plan for kids

By Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRO0w_0cls6zM200

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced his COVID vaccine roll-out plan for the newly approved childhood age group.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Hogan stated 515,000 kids in Maryland immediately became eligible after the CDC granted approval of kids ages 5 to 11 for the Pfizer vaccine.

Montgomery County changes mask mandate, lifts at 85% vaccination rate

He also explained that health providers across the state have already begun scheduling appointments for this new age group. Hogan also stated that the state of Maryland has already placed an order of 180,000 doses directly from Pfizer. He explained that some of those doses are ready to be distributed across the state. Gov. Hogan says he is working with the public school systems across the state for this vaccine rollout.

“We’ve also been coordinating with local school systems and strongly encouraging them to hold clinics in their schools. I’m pleased to report that all 24 local school systems have agreed to do so,” Gov. Hogan said.

Governor Hogan explained that the state will also be providing additional staff and resources to school systems and local jurisdictions for this latest vaccine rollout. He also stated that when speaking with the White House about vaccine distribution, they “will take them a bit more time to get all of those doses distributed” but assured residents that the state will be receiving additional doses in the coming weeks.

Frederick County Maryland COVID-19 transmission rate remains high

“They [the White House] have committed to supplying enough capacity for all of our five to 11-year-olds through every step of this planning and preparation process. State health officials have been working closely with pediatricians and pharmacies, local health departments, as well as with the Vaccine Equity Task Force,” Gov. Hogan said.

Governor Hogan also explained that in addition to schools, the state will be working with their Pediatric Advisory Panel to create plans to enable pediatricians and family physicians all across the state to be able to provide vaccines directly in their offices. The Vaccine Equity Task Force will also be deployed to ensure that vaccines are available to families in underserved communities and in “hard-to-reach” areas.

For more information about the new eligibility group or to schedule a COVID vaccine, please visit the GoVAX Maryland website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

West Virginia and Maryland veterans groups prepare for salute to vets this week

MARTINSBURG, W.Va, (WDVM) — With Veterans Day approaching this week some eastern panhandle West Virginia and neighboring Maryland veterans groups are preparing for their observance. Martinsburg veterans gathered downtown to start the week and map their parade route this weekend. Meanwhile, veterans in Hagerstown, just a few miles up Interstate 81, are making their plans. […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

What’s in the federal infrastructure bill for West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Passage of the Congressional infrastructure bill is being hailed as a big boost for West Virginia. In all, the Mountain State will receive $3.8 billion to build and repair roads and highways. $600 million are dedicated to improving broadband and another $506 million is to fix bridges that are considered the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Hagerstown firefighters to provide free coats for Salem Avenue Elementary students

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s professional firefighters were busy in the community Monday during ‘Operation Warm:’ an initiative that provides coats to children at local schools. This year’s distribution marks the ninth year that the Hagerstown Professional Firefighters have conducted this program, which accounts for almost 2,000 new coats having been provided for elementary students in Hagerstown, Maryland. Operation Warm is fully funded by the professional […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Returning citizens help prepare turkeys for community-wide Thanksgiving meal

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It is almost time for the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, which will serve hot holiday meals to the homeless and poor. Right now, inmates from the Maryland Correctional Institution in Hagerstown are preparing turkeys for the meal. Inmates are prepping over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys. “We’re removing the bones […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Annapolis, MD
WDVM 25

FCPS offers no-cost meals to in-person students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is now offering no-cost meals to all students who are attending school in person this year. Due to an increase in meal program participation and local and nationwide supply issues, average daily participation has increased by 36%, from nearly 110,000 pre-COVID participants to roughly 150,000, according […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WDVM 25

Sports gambling approval delayed for casinos in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gamblers are going to have to continue to wait to place their sports bets in Maryland, as the Sports Wagering Application Review Committee (SWARC) ended their meeting this week without approving the 5 casino applications. The applications have been sitting for weeks and need to be approved before Maryland Lottery can […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Court freezes Biden’s COVID-19 mandate

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an Emergency Stay on the enforcement of President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate, after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Md#Covid#The White House
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Council passes bill to improve transparency and data gathering in the police department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council has passed a bill to improve transparency and data gathering in the Montgomery County Police Department.  The purpose of Bill 45-20 is to create publicly available data related to race, ethnicity, gender, and other information about residents who are stopped by police. Councilmember Will Jawando spearheaded […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

West Virginia AG Morrisey urging court to reject “unlawful” vaccine madate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey along with six other attorney generals filed a petition challenging the Biden’s Administration vaccine mandate for employees of private sectors in front of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. “OSHA’s vaccination mandate represents a real threat to individual liberty,” Attorney General Morrisey said, “As we have seen […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

Loudoun County approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) – The Loudoun County Health Department has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. This comes after the Virginia Department of Health approval and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to vaccinate this age group. “The vaccine is proven safe and effective in […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WV Gov. Jim Justice: ‘your odds are so, so much better if you’re vaccinated’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A push for vaccinations again topped the agenda for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing on Friday. “Your odds are so, so much better if you’re vaccinated,” Justice said. The governor further urged state residents to get their booster shots, if eligible, to maintain protection against COVID. Now that shots […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy