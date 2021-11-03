VIDEO: Coyote caught on camera in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A coyote was seen in a South Hadley resident’s yard this week.

Video sent to 22News through Report-it shows a coyote walking up to a home’s front door in search of food. It roams the yard before eventually leaving. According to Mass.gov , coyotes will eat whatever food is naturally available to them, including small animals, birds, insects, fruits, as well as leftover food in garbage or compost.

