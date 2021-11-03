VIDEO: Coyote caught on camera in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A coyote was seen in a South Hadley resident’s yard this week.
Video sent to 22News through Report-it shows a coyote walking up to a home's front door in search of food. It roams the yard before eventually leaving. According to Mass.gov , coyotes will eat whatever food is naturally available to them, including small animals, birds, insects, fruits, as well as leftover food in garbage or compost.
If you see wildlife in your yard and are able to safety take a picture or video, send it to reportit@wwlp.com .
