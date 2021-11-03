Beer can cracks cold case murder, police say

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County have apprehended an adult male suspect responsible for a shooting death in Towson. Kevin Sharp, 22, of the 700-block of Camberley Circle (21204), has been charged with first-degree murder. Sharp met Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, PA in the 800-block of Kenilworth Drive (21204) on Monday night, then shot and robbed the 21-year-old. Ransom later died …
