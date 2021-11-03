Beer can cracks cold case murder, police say

Knoxville Police are still working to solve a cold case. Fourteen years ago, Christina Stoddard was reported as missing in the area of the Clinton Highway Wal-Mart and police are continuing to ask for information from the public regarding her whereabouts or the circumstances of her disappearance. Christina was reported missing on October 30, 2007 at the age of 27. At the time, she was approximately 5’3 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and went by the nickname “Shelba” and had a tattoo of a skull on her left bicep. Anyone with information is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO