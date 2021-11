The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle in the lineup against the Cardinals this weekend, but they may not have wide receiver Deebo Samuel or running back Elijah Mitchell. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the 49ers will activate Kittle from injured reserve before Sunday’s game. Kittle has missed the last three games with a calf injury, but sounded like he is ready to go when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO