Visual Art

Portrait of Waterloo ‘hero’ removed from gallery as it awaits ‘youth-led’ colonial reinterpretation

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 6 days ago

A portrait of Waterloo "hero" Sir Thomas Picton has been removed from an art gallery after 100 years as part of a project to "decolonise" the painting. He was hailed as a hero following his death at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, but his legacy as governor of Trinidad has...

ARTnews

National Museum Wales Removes Portrait of Thomas Picton, Commissions Trinidadian Artists to ‘Reinterpret’ It

The Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, a consortium that oversees seven Welsh institutions, has removed a portrait of Sir Thomas Picton from the galleries of the National Museum Wales in Cardiff in order to reevaluate the subject’s legacy. Picton is celebrated Welsh war hero, but as governor of Trinidad he was known for his brutal treatment of enslaved and Indigenous peoples. The portrait was removed from view as part of a youth-led initiative called Reframing Picton that was sponsored by Amgueddfa Cymru and done in collaboration with a community partner, the Sub Sahara Advisory Panel (SSAP). The painting, which had...
VISUAL ART
Observer

A Wales Museum Has Removed a Portrait of “Blood-Stained Governor” Thomas Picton

This week, it was reported that the National Museum Wales in Cardiff has taken down a portrait of Sir Thomas Picton, an 18th century officer of the British army known as the “Blood-Stained Governor” because of his brutal treatment of slaves and indigenous people. The painting was on view in the institution for a century, and was removed as part of a Reframing Picton initiative. As a replacement for the portrait, two Trinidadian artists have been commissioned to create a new work of art that actively reinterprets Picton’s deeply problematic legacy.
MUSEUMS
Design Taxi

Welsh Museum Removes Slave Owner’s Portrait, Makes Way For Black Artists

National Museum Wales, also known as the Amgueddfa Cymru, has removed a portrait of Sir Thomas Picton from its ‘Faces of Wales’ Gallery in Cardiff. Despite Picton being a celebrated war hero at the Battle of Waterloo, his time as Governor of Trinidad and Tobago involved the cruel treatment of Indigenous and enslaved peoples. According to Wales Online, while Picton was at the helm from the 1790s to 1800s, he had authorized the use of torture on local citizens.
VISUAL ART
coolcleveland.com

Local Artist Davon Brantley Shows New Prints at Waterloo Gallery

Fri 11/5 @ 5-8PM It seems like Cleveland artist Davon Brantley is everywhere these days; you can’t turn around without finding the 2018 Cleveland Institute of Art graduate in a gallery or a group show. You can see what he’s all about in an intimate space perfect for close-up viewing...
CLEVELAND, OH
Huw Edwards
Times News

Gallery View: ‘Portraits of Pride’ at Bradbury-Sullivan

“Portraits of Pride” by E. Lesh celebrates United States’ LGBTQ+ icons through Nov. 12 at the newly-reopened Fine Art Galleries at Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Allentown. This is the debut solo gallery exhibit for the self-taught artist, who is based in New York City where he is an LGBTQ rights...
ALLENTOWN, PA
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

RSPCA investigates footage appearing to show hunt rider kicking horse

The RSPCA is investigating footage which appears to show a huntswoman slapping a horse in the face. The UK’s national body for hunting on Sunday night condemned the video shared widely on social media, in which a woman appears to kick and slap a horse numerous times after it canters into a road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Northern lights: Pictures show spectacular aurora borealis display visible as far south as Devon

British stargazers braved the autumn chill on Wednesday evening to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.A common sight over the Arctic, northern Canada, Scandinavia and Russia, the aurora borealis is rarely seen over the UK but was this time spotted as far south as Devon, with the Met Office attributing the phenomenon to a “coronal mass ejection” from the sun.These explosions of hot plasma on the surface of the star expel billion-tonne clouds of electrically-charged solar particles, which travel millions of miles through space at speeds of 2 million miles per hour...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

X-rays reveal secrets of 14th-century tomb of England’s infamous Black Prince

Visitors to Canterbury Cathedral can view the effigy of a 14th-century knight in full armor laid out on top of a marble tomb. It's the tomb of Edward of Woodstock, colloquially known as the Black Prince, and it's one of just six surviving large cast-metal sculptures from medieval England. Now, a team of researchers at The Courtauld Institute of Art has gotten the first glimpse inside the gilt-copper alloy effigy in 600 years, thanks to X-ray and medical imaging techniques. The researchers' findings were recently published in The Burlington Magazine.
VISUAL ART
Telegraph

Peru, British Museum, review: a breathtaking journey through four millennia

Here’s a surprise: although the British Museum is known for its splendid exhibitions focusing on the great historical cultures of the world, it has never staged a comprehensive show about the peoples of the Central Andes. I would have bet the house that it had celebrated the Incas, given how many gap-year stoners have tripped through the cloud forest of Peru’s Sacred Valley on the trail to Machu Picchu.
MUSEUMS
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
artreview.com

What Art Galleries Can Learn from Playgrounds

Writer Tom Whyman and his two-year-old son visit artist Albert Potrony’s ‘non-hierarchical’ crèche at the BALTIC gallery. I don’t think I fully appreciated this until I had kids. But what you need to know about art galleries is, that they are playgrounds. People think of ‘an art gallery’, and they think of some staid white cube where people go to stroke their chins or start tentative romances while feeling some very profound feelings and thinking some very profound thoughts. But actually, in my experience – especially my more recent experience – art galleries are big, fun, ecstatic spaces where Material is shown in its most alive, most basic, most joyous form: as Stuff you can use to Create. And they’re full of families of screaming children, running around like maniacs. Or at least this is how it seems to me, whose horizon of experience, at the weekends, is typically dominated by a single, wonderful maniac: my two year-old son.
VISUAL ART
Telegraph

Primary school teacher who ‘slapped and kicked a horse’ is suspended

A primary school teacher who was filmed apparently slapping a horse in the face has been suspended from her job. The RSPCA has launched an investigation after footage emerged which appeared to show 37-year-old Sarah Moulds kicking and slapping a horse. The footage from the Cottesmore Hunt was posted to Twitter on Sunday by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed 3.5 million times.
ANIMALS
WDTN

‘Not on my watch!’ War remembrance tourism fights for life

POPERINGE, Belgium (AP) — Simon Louagie dreaded losing Talbot House, a World War I soldiers’ club that has become an institution in remembrance tourism on the Western Front where soldiers from all corners of the globe fought amid untold carnage just over a century ago. For months last year, a COVID-19 lockdown closed the club […]
WORLD
ARTnews

Congo’s National Museum of Gungu Loses Thousands of Artifacts to Destructive Fire

Thousands of artifacts belonging to the National Museum of Gungu in the Democratic Republic of Congo were lost during a fire at the institution that began late in the night on November 4. The origins of the fire remain unclear, though museum officials hinted that the blaze may have been started intentionally. According to the BBC, between 8,000 and 9,000 artifacts—roughly a third of the museum’s holdings—burned in the fire. Some of those artifacts dated back to the 18th century. Among them were works associated with the Pende people, who live in the southwestern portion of the country and craft masks...
ARTS
Telegraph

Pret sales in London outstrip Paris as bankers return to the office

Bankers in London are returning to the office at a rate that has outstripped counterparts in Paris and New York, figures suggest. Spending at Pret a Manager’s stores in the City of London and Canary Wharf surged to 86pc of pre-pandemic levels last week, the highest since the start of the crisis, Bloomberg’s "Pret Index" revealed.
RETAIL
ARTnews

Inuit Performance Artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory Wins $80,000 Sobey Art Award

Inuit performance artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the Sobey Art Award, Canada’s top art award. Bathory plans to use the funds to support her art practice. The award comes with 100,000 Canadian dollars ($80,000), and is distributed by the Sobey Art Foundation. Alongside Bathory, four shortlisted artists—Lorna Bauer, Rémi Belliveau, Gabi Dao, and Rajni Perera—have been selected to receive awards of 25,000 Canadian dollars ($20,000) each. The recipients of the prize were announced during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Canada on Saturday. “The last two years have been an unprecedented period of restrictions...
VISUAL ART

