Ubisoft has released a new Far Cry 6 update that removes a mission that got added accidentally. The mission is called the Dani and Danny vs Everybody mission where actor Danny Trejo was the main star. It was supposed to be released later and it got out early for some reason. According to the patch notes that came with the update, the mission will be added at a later time. It was surprising that Ubisoft mentioned it specifically that they released it early, but that is good on them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO