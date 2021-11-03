Heather Mack Appears In Court On New Charges After Being Returned From Bali

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers. Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened. Meanwhile, Moore said she called...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO