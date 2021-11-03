CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heather Mack Appears In Court On New Charges After Being Returned From Bali

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Chicago, IL
Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL
Chicago, IL
The Independent

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated. The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate. Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a...
BBC

Heather Mack: Bali 'suitcase murder' accomplice released early

An American woman convicted for helping to kill her mother in Bali has been released from jail early. Heather Mack had been found guilty of assisting in the high-profile 2014 murder which saw her mother's body stuffed into a suitcase. Mack subsequently was sentenced to 10 years in jail, but...
Fox News

Friend of slain Chicago socialite fears Heather Mack's young daughter will be used as pawn for profit

A longtime friend of murdered Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack is reacting after Bali "suitcase killer" Heather Mack pleaded not guilty to new federal charges Wednesday, as he describes the need to form a "Stella Protection Program" to shield Heather's six-year-old Indonesian-prison-born daughter from being used as a pawn for profit upon her arrival to the United States.
Oxygen

'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Is Released From An Indonesian Prison Early For Good Behavior

A U.S. woman convicted of helping to brutally kill her mother at a Bali resort in 2014 has been released from prison in Indonesia early for good behavior. Heather Mack—who along with then-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer stuffed her mom's body into a suitcase and abandoned it in a taxi—left the Kerobokan Female Prison in Denpasar Friday morning wearing large sunglasses, a mask and an immigration deportee's orange vest as a throng of reporters looked on, according to the Associated Press.
Reuters

U.S. woman who aided Bali 'suitcase' murder arrested in Chicago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - An American woman deported from Indonesia after serving prison time for her role in her mother's 2014 "suitcase" murder was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges when her plane arrived in Chicago, U.S. authorities said. Heather Mack, 26, conspired with her boyfriend to kill her mother,...
CBS Chicago

Heather Mack Arrested On Federal Conspiracy And Obstruction Of Justice Charges In Mother's Murder, After Release From Prison In Indonesia

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother in Bali, was arrested when she returned to Chicago on Tuesday, facing federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges. A 2017 federal indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed Wednesday morning as she arrived at O'Hare International Airport, after being deported from Indonesia. She was released from prison in Indonesia last week after serving 7 years of her 10-year sentence for helping Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014. The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heather Mack, who killed mom in Bali, indicted on US murder charge

CHICAGO - Heather Mack and Tommy Schaefer are charged with conspiring to kill Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in a federal indictment filed in 2017 and briefly unsealed Wednesday in Chicago's federal court. Mack and Schaefer are also charged with an obstruction of justice charge in the three-count indictment, which...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Murder Victim Shantieya Smith Continues Search For Answers Amid Conflicting Information About DNA Sample

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers. Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened. Meanwhile, Moore said she called...
CHICAGO, IL

