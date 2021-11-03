With Will Putnam and Mason Trotter

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville girls soccer team's win over Putnam.Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville girls soccer team's 6-0 victory over Putnam in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Saturday, Nov. 6. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any image to enter fullscreen. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
