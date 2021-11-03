CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

With Will Putnam and Mason Trotter

 7 days ago

Most probably out for the game Saturday, can we get it done with the backups? Especially in light of the fact that will put our OL depth on life support and require no injuries? Louisville has a twisting / stunting attacking defense, seems like a bad match up playing reserves on...

