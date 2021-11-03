CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gen. Milley warns U.S. military needs a ‘fundamental change’ to keep up with China

NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a critical time for U.S. national security, NBC News’ Lester Holt sat down with Joint Chiefs...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 63

SurfsUp
5d ago

Democrats are planning on reducing the defense budget and even trying to avoid addressing it in congress. But Biden gave money to foreign countries for their defense budgets and border walls.

Reply(5)
14
savagestyle
5d ago

Let’s start with stop treating soldiers like children , there are no hurt feelings in combat, just casualties when your training was tailored so you felt inclusive instead of making you battle ready .

Reply
8
J Wales
5d ago

…And General it doesn’t involve woke, or questioning the patriotism of our military……our military’s job is to kill the enemy on the battlefield…….

Reply
9
Southside Matt

U.S. Military falling behind China due to “brutal” bureaucracy

In an event that U.S. Gen. Mark Milley was reported as stating as being close to a Sputnik moment, the Chinese military in August launched a hypersonic missile that traveled in low Earth orbit (LEO) around the globe and then returned to Earth as directed. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s very close to that.”
Washington Examiner

The Pentagon's ominous report on China's military power

The Pentagon this week released its annual assessment on Chinese military and security developments. The report aims to "provide background on China’s national security, foreign policy goals, economic plans and military development." What it really illuminates, however, are the expansionist objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. For a start, the...
MILITARY
Person
Lester Holt
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Gen. McCaffrey: U.S. message to China ‘should be more on deterrence than warfighting’

Retired Four-Star General Barry McCaffrey joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the new Pentagon report on China’s expanding military power, Havana Syndrome, and General Colin Powell’s funeral service to be held Friday. “If I was a Chinese operations officer for [President] Xi, that I’d ask him to be cautious,” says Ret. General McCaffrey. “He risks a bloody reprisal if he actually went after Taiwan with military force. I hope that doesn’t happen, that’s why I think our message should be more on deterrence than warfighting.”Nov. 4, 2021.
MILITARY
wkzo.com

U.S. Republicans want billions for Taiwan military aid to counter China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday seeking to provide $2 billion per year and other assistance to bolster’s Taiwan’s defenses as it faces rising pressure from China. The legislation, reviewed by Reuters, would authorize $2 billion a year in Foreign Military Financing – U.S. grants and...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Nbc News#Joint Chiefs#The Aspen Security Forum
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Navy Needs Its Own Bonds to Be Ready for China

As a period of heightened risk of conflict with China begins, the U.S. Navy faces a People’s Liberation Army Navy whose fleet has more than tripled in size since 2000, with 400 battle force ships projected by 2025. To challenge the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) erosion of the rules-based international order at sea, the 297-ship U.S. Navy must necessarily recapitalize and expand to confront the maritime coercion of its allies and partners and to deter high-end warfare at sea.
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
