Gen. Milley warns U.S. military needs a ‘fundamental change’ to keep up with China
At a critical time for U.S. national security, NBC News’ Lester Holt sat down with Joint Chiefs...www.nbcnews.com
At a critical time for U.S. national security, NBC News’ Lester Holt sat down with Joint Chiefs...www.nbcnews.com
Democrats are planning on reducing the defense budget and even trying to avoid addressing it in congress. But Biden gave money to foreign countries for their defense budgets and border walls.
Let’s start with stop treating soldiers like children , there are no hurt feelings in combat, just casualties when your training was tailored so you felt inclusive instead of making you battle ready .
…And General it doesn’t involve woke, or questioning the patriotism of our military……our military’s job is to kill the enemy on the battlefield…….
Comments / 63