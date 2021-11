ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities have begun an investigation after two people were killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday, the National Park Service said. According to the park service, dispatchers received a report at 8 a.m. of a vehicle off the road near Milepost 386, news outlets reported. Park service rangers, along with Buncombe County rescue personnel, responded to the scene to find two people dead inside the car.

