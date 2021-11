A coastal city in Alabama is warning residents to watch out for alligators when they go about everyday activities, as the reptiles have been sighted in large numbers in unlikely places, following heavy rain.The creatures have been spotted in parking lots, backyards, and on roads around Daphne, after extreme weather washed them away from their usual habitats.Alligators usually eat turtles and rarely attack humans, but an attack could be fatal. The authorities are warning people to be extra vigilant when walking their dogs in the Baldwin County city. “Please use caution when visiting our bay access points and parks,” wrote...

ANIMALS ・ 28 DAYS AGO