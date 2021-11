Nebraska will immediately return to daily releases of more extensive COVID-19 data as hospitalizations have crossed a key threshold, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday. The state averaged 400 people hospitalized with COVID last week, up from 386 the week before, according to a World-Herald analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That is at or close to 10% of the state’s staffed beds — a number the state has used as a trigger for how much data it releases on its public dashboard and how often.

