Pottery is all about process: placing careful, knowing and intuitive hands on clay. “It starts with wedging the clay, and ends when the piece comes out of the glaze kiln,” says Kelsey Schissel of Plays in Mud Pottery. “At any point in between, it could break.” As her business name indicates, Schissel has learned to have fun with what she does, while at the same time creating imaginative, high-quality pieces. “As a ceramic artist, I have to let go of any expectations of a finished piece until it actually comes out of the kiln,” Schissel says. “Expectations lead to disappointments. To center clay, it all starts with a deep breath and letting go of the outside world and being here now.”

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO